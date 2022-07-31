Hochul Declares State of Emergency on Monkeypox Outbreak

The Monkeypox virus was just moved from an imminent threat to an emergency as cases continue to rise in the Empire State.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there were just over 1,300 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in New York State as of July 29, 2022.

Of those confirmed cases there are a few in the Hudson Valley. There are 3 in Dutchess, 3 in Orange, 4 in Rockland, and 36 in Westchester County.

The State Department of Health states that the Monkeypox virus can result in hospitalization or death in some cases. Some persons appear to be more affected by the outbreak including men who have sexual contact with other men per the New York State Department of Health.

Some symptoms include bumps, rashes, bumps, or blisters we well as flu-like symptoms. The virus spreads through close physical contact.

Vaccine and treatment information can be found here.