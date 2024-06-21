Governor Hochul has just announced a massive chunk of funding for new projects that will, "advance New York State’s nation-leading climate goals."

In a press release shared by Governor Hochul's office on Thursday, June 20th, New York State will be spending $97.7 Million across the state on projects focused on enhancing, "alternative transportation options in local communities."

These new environmental and pedestrian-friendly improvements come in the wake of the wait to hear what will happen with perhaps the biggest environmentally-conscious plan New York City has, congestion pricing.

While we await to hear what will happen with that controversial plan's pause, here's what the latest funding will be used for.

Hudson Valley to Recieve Major Funding

The major pedestrian-friendly infrastructure project has divvied up funds across the state including Long Island, New York City, the Mid-Hudson region, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, Central New York, and the Capital region.

Of all the areas included, the Mid-Hudson region is slated to receive the biggest portion of the funding, totaling $28.5 million.

What Areas of the Hudson Valley Are Included in the New Projects?

Areas around Westchester County are to receive the bulk of the improvements.

The areas in Westchester County that are slated to receive funding include Town of Greenburgh, City of Yonkers, Town of New Castle, the Village of Hasting-On-Hudson, Town of Mamaroneck and the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

The City of Yonkers and the Town of New Castle are expected to receive $5 Million each.

The City of Yonkers project includes a total rehab including new sidewalks, freshly paved roads, more street lights, and the creation of a bike lane in the South Broadway area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Town of New Castle's $5 Million is to be spent on an "off-road, multi-use trail" that will easy bike access between Chappaqua Crossing and Chestnut Oaks.

The Town of Greenburgh has two projects scheduled. $3,859,742 is dedicated to pedestrian improvements like crosswalks and sidewalks in the area of Old Army Road.

Another $2,341,220 is dedicated to building sidewalks on State Route 100A for the Knollwood Shopping Center and Greenburgh Health Center.

attachment-Screenshot 2024-06-21 094205 loading...

Improvements Mentioned for Areas of Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland Counties

For Dutchess County, the Village of Rhinebeck is noted to receive $1,600,000 to upgrade trail connections, making them more accessible for all abilities.

In Orange County, the Town of Crawford will be receiving 1,088,499 for the area around State Route 52 and Seybolt Lane. Improvements include replacing sidewalks and crosswalks to an ADA-compliant standard.

For Rockland County, $1,715,270 will go towards ADA-compliant sidewalks in the Village of Wesley Hills along Willow Road through Lime Kiln Road. Rockland County Highway Department will also be receiving $1,361,120 to improve main intersections throughout the Town of Stony Point, making them more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED] With plenty of big cities and numerous busy highways, it should come as no surprise New York state is unfortunately home to some of the most dangerous roads in the nation. While you would expect New York City to be the home of such roadways (2 on this list), the danger is not limited to the Big Apple. According to Catalano Law, 3 New York State's 5 most dangerous roads live mostly Upstate and should be navigated with the most extreme caution. Here are the 5 most dangerous in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff