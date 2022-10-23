History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed.
What about being able to search deeper? To find out more information dating back a few hundred years? Well, for people looking for information in one New York State County, this is becoming increasingly possible.
Which New York State County is now allowing greater access to older documents?
The New York County that has been working diligently to be able to offer assistance to those who are searching for key documents (dating back to the founding of the state) is Orange County New York.
Who can request the documents from Orange County? Where will the search begin?
As for the "Who can request the documents?" According to the Orange County NY website the information is available to county residents. It also mentions 'historians and genealogists. To request the information, the search for the old documents would simply begin at the Orange County New York Government website. OrangeCounty.gov, On the site, there are also many other suggestions for additional ways to find information, depending on your quest.
What documents are going to be the ones you search for first? Something to do with your family? The history of who owned your home? The quest is real.
If you are a history buff, have you made your way to visit this little-known place in Dutchess County? Here's more info:
Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY?
Here is a peek inside Eleanor Roosevelt's Grandmother's home, which is for sale
Eleanor Roosevelt's Grandmother's House for Sale in Germantown, NY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge