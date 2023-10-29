Unearthing the Haunted Secrets of Upstate New York’s Cooperstown

Cooperstown, a small town nestled along the shores of Lake Otsego in Upstate New York, is renowned for its rich history and vibrant atmosphere. However, beneath its picturesque face lies a darker side, filled with mysterious tales of the supernatural.

Whether you're a fan of spooky stories or a curious explorer, a candlelight tour of Cooperstown is just the chillingly immersive experience you've been looking for that will bring the past to life. From the eerie encounters at the Christ Church Graveyard to the haunted houses on River Street, each stop on the tour unveils a new layer of Cooperstown's haunted history.

A Glimpse into the Town's Haunted History

Founded by William Cooper in 1786, Cooperstown is steeped in history, making it the perfect backdrop for ghostly encounters which you'll get to experience through a one-hour walking tour that combines documented ghost stories with the town's captivating past as a vivid picture is painted of life and death in the village.

The Haunting Stops

The Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tour kicks off with a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, where visitors will hear eerie accounts of ghostly happenings within its hallowed halls. Then, the tour takes a spine-tingling turn as participants explore the Christ Church Graveyard, said to be haunted by the spirits of the Cooper family slaves and servants who rest there. Legend has it that at midnight, these apparitions come alive, adding an extra element of intrigue to the experience.

River Street, known as the most ghostly street in the village, is the next stop on the tour. Here, guests will encounter three haunted houses, each with its own chilling history. Byberry Cottage, Greencrest, and Pomeroy Place were all once owned by the prominent Cooper family and are believed to remain haunted to this day. Prepare to be captivated by the tales of restless spirits, eerie occurrences, and unexplained phenomena that surround these historic houses.

Opportunities for Visitors

Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tours offers year-round one-hour walking tours, providing an unforgettable journey into the supernatural realm. To join the tour, visitors can call (607) 547-8070 to make reservations.

