Piece of Revolutionary War History Hidden in the Hudson Valley

We may have learned about history in school or college but living in the Hudson Valley can give us even more knowledge than we expected to gain.

Did you know that the oldest ferry runs through the Hudson Valley? A Rosendale, NY mountain once held summer ski competitions. Also, Uncle Sam's house is located in Catskill, NY. Keep your eyes peeled when driving, you never know what you may come across on Hudson Valley roads.

There is more history that can be learned just by exploring the Hudson Valley. New York State Historical Markers also have their own stories to tell for those who are interested.

Did You Know A Piece Of War Is Hidden in The Hudson Valley?



The Historical Marker Database shared information about The Great Chain.

The idea to build obstacles to prevent enemies from getting in came to mind in the 1700s. Chains were put throughout New York state and one is still available to be seen today.

Obstacles were placed all throughout New York State including,

"northern Manhattan, a chevaux-de-frise (submerged sharpened logs) between Fort Washington and Fort Lee in 1776; another chevaux-de-frise and iron chain at the newly constructed Fort Montgomery on the West Bank, just south of West Point in 1776-1777; a partially completed barrier at Pollepel Island (Bannerman’s Island) in 1776-1777 north of West Point; and finally, the Great Chain (1778-1783) from West Point to Constitution Island."

Where Can You See A Piece Of History In The Hudson Valley?

Canva, National Park Service Museum Collections

The Historical Marker Database also shared information about the first chain.

"The first chain and boom were stretched across the river from Fort Montgomery to Anthony’s Nose on the East Bank, just north of the modern-day Bear Mountain Bridge. Fort Clinton had also just been built south of Popolopen Creek on the West Bank."

The U.S. Army Center of Military History shared information about the Great Chain. Artifacts from the Revolutionary War can be found in the collection at The West Point Museum.

They also shared that The West Point Museum’s ultimate mission is to,

"collect, preserve, exhibit and interpret historically significant artifacts pertaining to the United States Military Academy from its inception to the present, and the profession of arms as it relates to the United States Army.”

It's fascinating to learn that The West Point Museum is the

“ oldest Museum in the U.S. Army Museum System, being opened to the public since 1854.”

The Great Chain Is Located In West Point, NY



By 1778, the efforts to make the chain stronger were a success. At this point, the Great Chain then stretched across the Hudson River from Constitution Island to West Point. This took place until the end of the Revolutionary War.

The Great Chain is located in West Point. Those who visit can see thirteen links from the chain/ monument which are on display at the River at The Trophy Point located at the USMA.

Which historical story in the Hudson Valley is your favorite? Share with me below.

