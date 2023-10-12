Historic Powerball Produces Nearly Half-Million New York Winners
Nearly 500,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York State for the historic Powerball drawing, including many big winners!
There is finally a Powerball jackpot winner.
Powerball Jackpot Won In California, Still Many New York Winners
The winning ticket, worth $1.765 billion was sold in California. The jackpot has a cash value of $774.1 million.
The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.
Many Winning Tickets Sold Across New York State
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upstate New York. Many other tickets were third-prize winners.
The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
About 400,000 tickets sold in the Empire State are winners!
Below are the winners from New York State.
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 14 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 225 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 590 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 14,440 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 - 11,887New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 94,074 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 229,305 New York winners
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winners
- Third Prize: $100,000- 1 New York winner
- Fourth Prize: $200 - 25 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $200 - 88 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $14 - 1,612 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $14 - 1,499 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $18 - 11,778 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $8 - 28,774 New York winners
