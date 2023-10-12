Historic Powerball Produces Nearly Half-Million New York Winners

Nearly 500,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York State for the historic Powerball drawing, including many big winners!

There is finally a Powerball jackpot winner.

Powerball Jackpot Won In California, Still Many New York Winners

The winning ticket, worth $1.765 billion was sold in California. The jackpot has a cash value of $774.1 million.

The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Many Winning Tickets Sold Across New York State

A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upstate New York. Many other tickets were third-prize winners.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

About 400,000 tickets sold in the Empire State are winners!

Below are the winners from New York State.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 14 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 225 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 590 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 14,440 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 11,887New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 94,074 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 229,305 New York winners

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winners

Third Prize: $100,000- 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $200 - 25 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 88 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $14 - 1,612 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $14 - 1,499 New York winners

Eight Prize: $18 - 11,778 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 28,774 New York winners

There are still many ways to win big in New York. Find out more below.

