Historic Hudson Valley, New York Waterfront Restaurant Is Closing

A popular restaurant on the Hudson River waterfront is closing after nearly 50 years.

Customers are disappointed the oldest family-owned restaurant in Poughkeepsie is closing.

River Station Closing In Dutchess County, New York

Following rumors on social media, the owner of The River Station Restaurant confirmed Poughkeepsie's oldest family-owned restaurant and catering business will close its doors by the end of October.

"With great sadness, I write, who would have thought that after 41 years back when we first started in 1982 this is where we would end," the Kihlmire Family wrote on Facebook.

October 29 will be the eatery's last day in business.

"When my father Cliffy opened this restaurant, he did it for his family, his friends & his community. Everyone hopes, but no one expects a restaurant to last as long as River Station has and for that we know we fulfilled Cliffy’s dream. We will be forever thankful," River Station stated on Facebook.

Final Weekend Planned For Beloved Poughkeepsie, New York Restaurant

River Station will remain open through October, Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

All are invited to enjoy a goodbye celebration during the final weekend.

"We would like to invite everyone to our closing weekend October 27th, 28th & 29th with a weekend of fun and music to say goodbye the right way," the Facebook post adds. "The way Cliffy would have wanted!"

Gift Cards Allowed At Sister Restaurant In Poughquag, New York

If you can't make it to River Station before the eatery closes, owners invite all to visit their sister restaurant, The Station Grille in Poughquag.

River Station gift cards will be accepted, owners confirmed.

