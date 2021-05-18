Hilarious Comedian Dines at Brand New Hudson Valley Restaurant

Shortly after opening its doors, a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley was shocked to discover a hilarious comedian enjoying food.

Brady's Bistro officially opened for business on Route 17K in Montogmery two weeks ago. The eatery serves traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch, according to Brady's Bistro's website.

Brady's Bistro is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to the website.

On Monday, Joe Gatto from the hit TV show Impractical Jokers stopped by and loved the food.

"I just ate here, everything is delicious," Gatto said on his Instagram story with Brady from Brady's Bistro.

Gatto was also joined with some of his Impractical Jokers crew, according to Brady's Bistro.

"So incredibly awesome to meet @joe_gatto today. What a genuine and down to earth guy," Brady's Bistro wrote on Instagram. "@bradys.bistro was happy to have him and his @impracticaljokersofficial crew for lunch. Come again anytime!!"

Impractical Jokers stars "The Tenderloins," a New York-based comedy group. The show follows the group's four members, Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, as the group of life-long friends compete in public pranks filmed by hidden cameras.

