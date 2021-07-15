A hilarious ad is searching for a wedding date for a high-maintenance mother-in-law. The person selected will receive a handsome reward.

A new ad on Hudson Valley Craigslist is willing to pay someone $1,000 to be a wedding date for an over-the-top mother-in-law. The wedding will be held in August in the Hudson Valley. The person must be available for the rehearsal dinner on Friday night and the wedding Saturday night. The date and location for the wedding weren't placed in the ad.

"The needs constant attention and supervision. She will probably wear white and try to escalate small dramas - your job is simply to distract and de-escalate," the ad reads. "Flatter her for 2 days and make an easy $1,000."

The perfect applicant must have the following credentials:

Conversationalist

De-escalator

Good dancer

Experience with narcissists a plus

Able to pretend you happen to be a guest interested in sitting/dancing with MIL

Able to give her your undivided attention

Ideally age range 40 - 60ish (she is 51, slim, attractive)

Has own suit to wear

The person selected will be provided with background information, food, conservation topics and your own hotel room. Travel expenses will also be paid for.

Interested people must replay the Craigslist ad CLICK HERE and provide a photo along with a quick blurb that indicates your interests and qualifications.

Note: While this is probably obvious, the person in the above photo is not the mother-in-law.

