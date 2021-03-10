Highway in Hudson Valley May Get Major Expansion

Officials want your input as they research expanding a major highway in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Transportation wants Hudson Valley residents to voice their opinions on a proposed expansion on Route 17.

The New York State DOT is working with the Federal Highway Administration to prepare a Route 17 Transportation Corridor Planning and Environment Linkages Study.

The Route 17 study seeks to help accommodate transportation demands along the corridor between Exit 103 (Rapp Road) in Sullivan County and Exit 131 (I-87 - Harriman) in Orange County brought about by growth in the region and to help accommodate future growth, officials say.

The study will evaluate the environmental impacts and engineering feasibility of adding a general use third lane, in each direction and improving key interchanges in Orange and Sullivan counties as recommended in previous planning studies, according to the New York State DOT.

All are welcome to attend a virtual public workshop. Officials want your feedback as they develop the Route 17 expansion study.

Officials say the first virtual public workshop will help Hudson Valley residents:

Learn about existing planning, traffic, highway, structure, and environmental conditions

Provide input on the vision, goals, and objectives for the study

Contribute thoughts on corridor needs

Explore the study process

The virtual workshop will be held on Thursday, March 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to register.

