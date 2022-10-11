Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed

A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo.

33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.

According to the New York Penal Law, an arrest for Endangering the Welfare of a Child can come if you 'act knowingly in such a way that is likely to cause an injury to the mental state, person of (physical) or moral welfare of a child. A child is someone who is 16 years or younger.'

What Is The New York State Law on Tattooing?

According to the New York State Department of Health, regulations are currently being developed for statewide health regulations for tattooing and body piercing, which will fall under Public Health Law Article 4A.

These regulations apply to the tattoo/piercing shops and not parents or guardians. In New York State, it is a violation of Section 260.21 of New York State Penal Law to tattoo minors under the age of 18, regardless of parental consent being given.

In this most recent case, Thomas was reportedly released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lloyd Court on October 20th.

When it comes to body piercings, though, the rules are a bit different. In New York, you are able to receive a piercing under the age of 18 with parental permission, and written consent from a parent or legal guardian. You can find out more and get a link to the New York State Department of Health consent form here.

