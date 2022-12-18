This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows.

There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.

Best Places to Get A Snowmobile in the Hudson Valley

Getting a snowmobile is a big responsibility. Not only do you have to have the budget to buy it in the first place, but you also have to remember what it cost to run one. Most important once you actually get your machine you need to look into the New York Snowmobile Safety Course. They happen regularly but you will want to plan if you are hoping to find one close by in the next month or so. The course is for riders ages 10 and up.

So where are some great places to find to buy a snowmobile in the Hudson Valley? We took an informal poll on Facebook and many of you selected some of the same places. My favorite response was from whoever suggested a redneck neighbor but I was actually looking for some places where you might find a new one. Here are the top 5 places you all suggested.

Where to Buy A Snowmobile or ATV in New York and Pennsylvania

Google Google loading...

Artic Adventures - Route 32 in Rosendale, NY

Dutchess Recreational Vehicles - Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie, NY

Teixeira's Polaris - Route 9G in Hyde Park, NY

UC Powersports - Route 211 East in Middletown, NY

Rusty Palmer Powersports - in Honesdale PA

Hope to see you on the trails this winter. Follow this link for information on where to ride in New York. They even have an APP.

