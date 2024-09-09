Help: “Vulnerable Adult” Disappears From Hudson Valley After Birthday

A "missing vulnerable adult" was last seen over three months ago and officials believe needs medical attention.

Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a "missing vulnerable adult." He was last seen in early June

Missing Vulnerable Adult From Dutchess County

Ralph Riverso has been missing from Poughkeepsie, New York since Wednesday, June 5, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse classifies Riverso has a "Missing Vulnerable Adult."

"Ralph is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who may be in need of medical attention," the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse states about Riverso.

Key Information Of Missing Man From Poughkeepsie

Riverso turned 48 just a few weeks before he disappeared. Officials describe him as being a 5'8" 180-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers, officials say.

May Have Traveled From Hudson Valley To New York City Or Out Of State

Officials say Riverso "may have traveled" from the Hudson Valley to New York City, or out of state to Milford, Connecticut.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Continues Its Search

A photo of a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser in front of the police sign. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department loading...

On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department took to social media in hopes residents can help as they continue the search for Riverso.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie Police is continuing its missing person investigation regarding Ralph Riverso. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Riverso, please contact us at (845) 485-3666," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated on Facebook.

Anyone with information on Riverso can also call the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

