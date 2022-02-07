Help: New York Funeral Director Wanted After Gruesome Discovery
Update: This article has been updated. The update is below:
Police allege a New York funeral director is on the run. Authorities say they found three decomposing bodies, many open containers of remains and more at the funeral home. Police believe he could be anywhere in the state.
The Johnstown Police Department N.Y.is looking for Brian M. Barnett.
Brian M. Barnett currently has an active arrest warrant out of the City of Johnstown Police Department for the following charges:
- 3 counts of Concealment of a human Corpse, E Felony
- 1 count Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, E Felony
- 1 count Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, D Felony
- 3 counts of failing to bury a body within a reasonable amount of time, Unclassified Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, A Misdemeanor
- 1 count of Operating a funeral home without a license, Unclassified Misdemeanor
- 4 counts of Operating as a funeral director without a valid license, Unclassified Misdemeanor.
"It is believed that Barnett has potentially left the area. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brian Barnett please contact the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-402," the Johnstown Police Department wrote on Facebook on Monday.
UPDATE: Tuesday morning the Johnstown Police Department announced Barnett turned himself in. He was processed for the above charges and released on a pre-trial release with a return date on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
