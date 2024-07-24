Help Needed: Women Go Missing From Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

New York State Police are pleading for help in finding two women who separately went missing. One is from the Hudson Valley the other is from Upstate New York.

A search is still underway for a missing woman from Dutchess County.

Missing Poughkeepsie, New York Woman

On Tuesday, New York State Police asked for help in finding 25-year-old Maria Ortiz of Poughkeepsie. She's described as a white female with brown eyes, black hair and a thin build.

"Maria is small in stature with brown eyes, black hair, and of a thin build," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Known To Visit New York City, Dutchess County

Police say she's known to visit locations in both Poughkeepsie and New York City.

Police didn't say how long Ortiz has been missing. They note the two photos above are the only photos available at this time.

"Anyone with any possible information is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case number 11910794. All calls can be kept confidential," New York State Police added.

New York State Police Also Searching For Missing Hudson, New York Woman

New York State Police from the Livingston barracks need help finding 33-year-old Hope Marie Duntz.

State Police have been searching for her since she was reported missing by her family out of Hudson, New York.

Duntz is about 5'4" weighing around 155 pounds. She has blonde hair with green tips and blue eyes, police say. She may be wearing a light yellow knit sweater.

Anyone with any possible information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please contact the State Police at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case number NY2400440003.

There's no word if either is in danger.

Anyone with information on Ortiz or Duntz is asked to come forward immediately.

