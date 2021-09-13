Help Needed: ‘Sweetest, Kindness’ Hudson Valley Teen Goes Missing
A Hudson Valley is pleading for help after a teen boy who volunteers at the Special Olympics went missing.
Jacob Vincent, 19, from LaGrange has been missing since Wednesday, according to Vincent's mother. He drives a gold 2007 Honda Civic plate # JFW 7009.
His mother says Jacob is 5'6" with hazel eyes brown hair. Wearing either a light blue or grey shirt and black basketball pants. As of Monday morning, Jacob is still missing.
"Day 6. Another sleepless night and another day of emotional outbursts. No texts no phone calls nothing. Keep praying and thank you all for your love and support," Vincent's mother, Mercedes Vincent wrote on Facebook around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.
Jacob workers for the Special Olympics New York and went to Arlington High School, according to his Facebook.
"Jacob is the sweetest, kindness person, filled with love and is all heart. He loves animals and is there for others in a heartbeat," Hudson Valley Special Olympics Director of Development Teresa Gilli wrote on Facebook. "He is going to school to become a vet. He was always there to volunteer for programs or my development events."
UPDATE: Jacob's family announced he was found safe Monday afternoon. More information wasn't released.
If you see him please contact Dutchess County Sheriffs at (845) 486-3800.
