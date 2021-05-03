Help Needed: Body Found in Longest Creek in Dutchess County

Police are searching for answers and hoping for help after a body was found in the longest creek in Dutchess County.

New York State Police from Poughkeepsie are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a dead man whose body was found on Saturday from Wappinger Creek near Overlook Park in the Town of Lagrange.

The unidentified man was wearing a short-sleeve polo shirt with a Jamaican Flag emblem on the left chest and a two-toned gold ring with diamonds on his right ring finger. Photos of the shirt and ring are below.

Body Found in Longest Creek in Dutchess County

The cause of death is still under investigation at this time, police say.

A witness tells Hudson Valley Post he and a group of others were kayaking in the creek on Saturday when two police officers stopped them and told them they had to get out of the creek and couldn't go any further because of an investigation.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and refer to case number 10200775.

Wappinger Creek is the longest creek in Dutchess County. The 41.7 mile-long creek runs from Thompson Pond to the Hudson River.

