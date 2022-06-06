Help: Car Flees After Leaving Motorcyclist on New York State Thruway
Police are asking for help after a driver hit a motorcycle in the Hudson Valley. Leaving the man injured on the New York State Thruway.
Late Sunday, June 5, New York State Police out of the State Police Tarrytown Barracks asked for the public’s assistance concerning a serious car accident on the New York State Thruway in Westchester County.
At least one person was seriously injured when a passenger car struck a motorcycle on I-87 and then fled the scene, according to New York State Police
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Injured in Crash on New York State Thruway in Westchester County
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., New York State Police troopers assigned to State Police Tarrytown responded to the crash which occurred on I-87 southbound in the town of Greenburgh.
Police learned a motorcycle driver was stopped on the right shoulder of the exit 7A off-ramp when a dark-colored sedan struck the motorcycle. This caused the unnamed motorcycle operator to be ejected and land on the New York State Thruway.
Two drivers stopped and helped pull the motorcyclist to safety and began to render first aid on the side of the Thruway.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently being treated for severe leg injuries, according to New York State Police.
New York State Police Ask For Help After Car Flees Accident on New York State Thruway in Town of Greenburgh
The sedan fled the scene, police say. Police are asking for help in finding the dark-colored sedan that struck the motorcycle. More information wasn't released.
"The investigation remains ongoing. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle that fled the scene, to contact SP Tarrytown at 914-332-6700 or the Thruway Operation Center at 1-866-833-2980," New York State Police stated in a press release.