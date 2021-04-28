Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Chipotle Burritos This Week

We are well on our way back to normal in this COVID-19 pandemic world but don't forget who helped us get here.

In March of 2020, when the Coronavirus ran rampant throughout the world, our frontline workers in the medical field stepped up big time. We heard stories of doctors and nurses not seeing their families for days at a time because they were so terrified of spreading the virus to their loved ones.

Heading into National Nurses Day, our nurses are still out there every day putting their lives at risk, taking care of their patients COVID related or not, and now some of them even distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ABC7 NY, Chipotle is giving away free burritos to our healthcare workers as a thank you leading up to National Nurses Day on May 6th.

Starting Thursday, April 29th, at 1 PM (EST) Chipotle will be releasing 250,000 codes that will be able to be redeemed for a free burrito from the popular Mexican chain restaurant.

Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Brandt, said in a press release obtained by ABC7:

Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community.

Codes can be redeemed at giving.chipotle.com. Not only will nurses be greeted with a code, but there is also a 'Thank You' wall where the community can leave a note for a nurse. Starting on April 28th, Chipotle will launch and e-gift card program that will support healthcare workers.

Chipotle will match "10% of special e-gift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation" with purchases made up until May 9th.

