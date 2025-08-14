Healthcare Crisis Worsens In These Parts Of Upstate New York

A frightening new report from New York State determined that residents in these counties have an "alarming" lack of access to basic care.

A new report shows 16 counties in New York State, including some in the Hudson Valley, are short on health care professionals.

Massive Wave Of Hospital Closures Looms Over Upstate New York

Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported that a study from Saving Rural Hospitals determined that 58 percent of rural hospitals across New York State are in danger of closing.

According to the report, 29 rural hospitals may be forced to close due to financial distress. 18 have an "immediate risk" of closing, according to Saving Rural Hospitals.

Rural Counties Face Shortage of Health Professionals

A new report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli determined that there's healthcare professional shortages in 16 rural counties in New York.

“Having access to health care is an essential quality of life issue and helps people live healthier lives,” DiNapoli said. “Addressing gaps in the rural healthcare workforce to alleviate current shortages and plan for future demand will not only positively impact the health of people living in less populated areas of New York, but could also create new jobs and bolster our rural economies.”

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chenango, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Washington, Wyoming and Yates

According to the state comptroller's report, there's a low rate of health care providers and an "alarming" lack of access to basic care services in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chenango, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Washington, Wyoming and Yates counties.

"DiNapoli examined healthcare professional shortages in 16 rural counties in New York state and found alarming shortfalls in primary care, pediatric, and obstetrician and gynecologist (OBGYN) doctors, dentists and mental health practitioners, with several counties having no pediatricians or OBGYN doctors at all," the State Comptroller's office told Hudson Valley Post.

The study found that 10 of the 16 counties are federally designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas for primary care, dental and mental health.

On average, each county has 4 primary care physicians per 10,000 people. The counties have 0.5 pediatricians for every 10,000 people – less than one-fifth of the state ratio.

