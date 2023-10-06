Healthcare Costs In New York State Jump Nearly 400%

The recent rise in healthcare costs in New York State is astonishing. The increased cost nearly leads the nation.

A spokesperson for Now Patient reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know New York State ranks near the top of the nation when it comes to healthcare costs.

New York State Ranks Near Top Of Nation For Healthcare Costs

Health experts at Now Patient created the US Insurance Report, which reveals the number of uninsured people in the US by age group, the states that have experienced the highest increase in personal healthcare and private health insurance costs and whether Medicaid or Medicare is cheaper depending on which state you live in.

The new report revealed the top 10 states where personal healthcare costs have increased the most.

Vermont claimed the top spot. Healthcare costs in Vermont have increased by 448 percent from 1991 to 2020, officials say.

Alaska, South Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia rounded out the top five.

New York State Cracks Top 10

New York State ranked 10th in the nation in terms of increased healthcare costs. The cost jumped 339 percent between 1991 and 2020, officials note.

In 1991 New Yorkers paid $3,193. By 2020 that number skyrocketed to $14,007, according to Now Patient.

Medicaid vs Medicare In New York State

The average price for Medicaid in New York is $9,689 while the average cost of Medicare is $9,092.

New York State ranks near the top for both.

For most of the nation Medicaid is cheaper on average per year than Medicare, officials found.

