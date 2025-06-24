Health Officials Warn New Yorkers To Avoid These Deadly Meals

New Yorkers are being urged to check their homes after food sold at major stores caused several deaths. Here’s what to look for and why it matters.

At least 16 people from 13 states have been hospitalized, and three people have died from possible listeria contamination involving food sold in New York

Meals Sold at Walmart, Kroger Stores Nationwide Recalled

The FSIS confirmed FreshRealm recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo products that "may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes."

Listeria can pose serious health risks, or even death, especially to pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and the immunocompromised.

The FSIS, CDC and FDA are now all investigating the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to this recall.

The potentially deadly products are sold nationwide at Kroger and Walmart under the Marketside brand and the Home Chef brand. Below are photos ofe the recalled products.

The products have best by dates of 06/27/25, 06/26/25 and 06/19/25 or prior.

Establishment number EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718 appears on the label in the USDA mark of inspection.

"Certain chicken fettuccine alfredo meals made by FreshRealm sold in grocery stores are a source of illness in this outbreak. Do not eat recalled chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals," the CDC states.

3 Dead, 16 Hospitalized

As of this writing, 16 people have been hospitalized and three people have died, the CDC reports.

In total, 17 people have gotten sick and the FSI reports "one fetal loss associated with this outbreak."

What You Should Do

The CDC urges all not to eat any of the recalled products. If you purchased the products, make sure to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces.

Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces, the CDC warns.

