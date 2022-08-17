Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Provider Makes Announcement

More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold.

A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement.

Canva Canva loading...

The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This center was named by Healthgrades, known to be one of "the 100 best hospitals nationally".

However, a recent decision made by Garnet Health has left patients confused.

Thousands of patients who are under Garnet Health's care may be looking for new doctors. Patients in Orange and Sullivan county will be facing changes in their healthcare.

A local news station gained access to letters from patients and nurses from Garnet Health.

Canva Canva loading...

News 12 provided the public with letters that they were able to obtain. These letters were to nurses and patients from Garnet Health which included information in regards to the hospital located in Wallkill, NY.

According to News 12, these letters stated that there would "no longer have an operating room nurse on staff overnight, and that multiple outpatient medical practices will no longer be offered."

The question remained, who cannot be seen at Garnet Health Medical Center?

If you have received regular scheduled appointments with their OB/GYN departments, rheumatology section or under pediatric care, they won't be available at select locations. These locations include patients in Orange and Sullivan County.

Middletown, Monticello and Harris patients will be affected by this change.

Canva Canva loading...

With the recent news of this concern, patients are still concerned as to where they can be seen.

According to News 12, Garnet Health stated that these changes were "unavoidable". The necessary cuts are related to expenses, shortages and low number of patients

Do you have a similar story? Share with us below, stay healthy!

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens