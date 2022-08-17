1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Head-On Vehicle Crash on Route 6 in the Town of Woodbury

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Chaim Gordon from Spring Valley, New York, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line, entered the opposite lane and hit a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on, police say.

The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac he was attempting to pass.

Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, 22 and 18-year-old Mordchi Fromowitz, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Additional passengers in the Ford, 22-year-old Levi Szwerin and Duvid Grunwald, 20, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released, police say.

Driver Hit Head-On in Orange County Killed

The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was pronounced deceased at the scene. New York State Police did not release the Nissan X-Terra driver's name.

Rockland County, New York Rabbi Not Injured In Crash

Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square was inside the Cadillac. Twersky and everyone else in the Cadillac were not injured, according to New York State Police.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department. Police add that this is an ongoing investigation with charges pending.

