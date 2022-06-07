Hazmat Scare in Orange County

Officials rushed to an Orange County nursing home following a hazmat scare.

Some nursing home residents in Orange County reported feeling sick.

Hazmat Scare At Orange County, New York Nursing Home

On Monday, June 6, around 11 p.m., the Orange County Hazmat Team was called to the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center on Kiernan Road in Campbell, New York.

The Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center is a 134-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located between Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, New York, and St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York.

"Our beautifully landscaped facility provides quaint and harmonious surroundings, offering healing and relaxation to our residents. For your convenience, we accept admissions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center states on its website.

The Orange County Hazmat Team rushed to the Orange County nursing home following reports of some kind of noxious odor in the building. Some residents also said they were feeling sick, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post in an email.

At least one wing of the facility had to be closed off.

The Orange County Hazmat Team was joined by Goshen firefighters and ambulance personnel outside the nursing home. First responders also called in the New York State Fire Marshall.

At least two people were evaluated by emergency personnel, according to Orange County NY Fire Calls. There's no confirmed word, as of this writing, regarding how many residents had to be taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours into the early morning hours on Tuesday investigating the hazmat scare.

More information isn't known at this time. This is an ongoing situation. Hudson Valley Post will update when more information is made available.

