‘Hazardous’ Thanksgiving Travel, Snow Expected For Upstate New York

New York State officials are warning of "hazardous travel" thanks to "snow" and "winter weather for many parts of New York just before Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul "warned New Yorkers of potentially hazardous conditions due to wintry weather during the busiest day of the year for travel."

Areas in North Country, Capital District, and Central NY to See Rain/Snow Mix Tuesday Night Through Wednesday Morning

Hochul's office reports a pre-Thanksgiving storm will impact areas in the North Country, Capital District, and Central New York.

“We are watching a storm system that could cause slippery conditions on roadways during the busiest travel day of the year, and I encourage New Yorkers to plan accordingly,” Hochul said. “While this state is no stranger to winter weather, it is always better to be prepared than to find yourself stranded or stuck. New York State agencies are prepared to assist local communities as needed and we will continue to monitor the forecast.”

Rain, snow, and freezing rain or sleet are expected in those locations.

Locations in North Country and Higher Terrain Areas Could See More Snow

Places in the North Country or higher terrain areas across the state could see more snow.

"Areas in the North Country and at higher elevations are forecast to receive snow or a rain/snow mix on Tuesday evening before changing over to plain rain by Wednesday morning. Minor snow and ice accumulations will likely result in hazardous travel conditions, especially during the overnight and early morning hours, until temperatures warm on Wednesday morning," Hochul's office states in a press release.

Statewide Winds Gusting Up to 35 MPH In Some Locations, Especially Western NY, North Country, and New York City Area

Winds are also expected to be very gusty across the entire Empire State. Speeds of up to 35 MPH are expected especially in Western New York, the North Country, and the New York City area.

"Massive" Snowstorm in New York State For Thanksgiving?

On Friday, New Yorkers started to worry about Thanksgiving snow when Gov. Hochul warned of a "massive" snowstorm.

"We're heading into the busiest travel season of the year and of course, Mother Nature is preparing to slam us with a massive snow storm right here in New York, at the prime peak time for holiday travel next Wednesday into Thursday," Hochul said during a press conference at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.

Hochul also warned to not make Thanksgiving Eve your main day of travel.

"Do not make next Wednesday your main day to travel, or else you'll get stuck. You will be either stuck at home, not able to travel, or worst case that you can be stuck on one of those roads or the New York State through ways," Hochul added.

Most Of Hudson Valley, New York City Area Should See Mostly Rain

The good news is most of the Hudson Valley and New York City area should see rain and no snow. Although parts of the Upper Hudson Valley and Upstate New York could see snow before it changes to rain.

