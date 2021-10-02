Have Your Pet Blessed in This Hudson Valley Town

For me, it's special to have a bond with animals. If you have a pet or pets, then you also know what a blessing it is to share this life with them.

For some, pets become our best friends and companions. At times, they help us through life by making us laugh, smile and bring us peace when we need it the most. I find it interesting that we do not speak the same language but yet we can understand each other.

I spent time volunteering with a local humane society and it was very rewarding. I was able to form friendships with new furry friends, help them become more social and find them loving homes. What would life be like if we didn't have our furry companions by our side?

I'm sure that you take your pets for a walk, to the vet and maybe even a car ride. Have you ever thought of taking your sidekick to get blessed?

There's going to be an event in which your pet can receive a blessing. There's going to be a Feast of St. Francis, a Blessing of the Animals. This will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 9am. Bring your pet to the St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Montgomery.

You can also make a donation of pet food and any other supplies on this day. These donations will be given to the Walden Humane Society.

Is this something that you would take part in? Have you ever done this before? Let us know below.

