What New York Counties, ZIP Codes Now Have Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are extremely worried about COVID transmission in many New York counties.

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC believes people should wear masks indoors in areas where the CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" or "Substantial."

When Hudson Valley first started monitoring the CDC's COVID Data Tracker just over 20 counties had "High" COVID transmission. By mid-September, every county in the state had "High" COVID transmission.

Now, almost every county in New York State is considered to have "High" COVID transmission. Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or COVID infection rates:

Albany County

Allegany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Clinton County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Schuyler County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Wyoming County

Yates County

Westchester County is the only county in New York State without "High" COVID transmission. However, the CDC believes Westchester has "Substantial" COVID transmission.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.

The first two pop-up sites will be in the 11102 and 10467 ZIP codes.

Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average.

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

