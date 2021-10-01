Sneak Peek at New ‘State-Of-The-Art’ Hudson Valley Supermarket
After a long delay, a state-of-the-art supermarket is finally ready to open. Take a look inside before you go yourself.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Sneak Peek at New State-Of-The-Art Hudson Valley Supermarket
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."
On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date wasn't announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."
The name has since changed on Facebook to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview." Four months passed and the supermarket still has not opened with no opening date announced, until now.
In late Sept., to the delight of many, officials confirmed ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview will open on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.
The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say. The ShopRite will feature an array of private-label, national brand and organic offerings, and 14 self-checkout lanes. It will also offer ShopRite from Home®, where customers order online and can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered.