After a long delay, a state-of-the-art supermarket is finally ready to open. Take a look inside before you go yourself.

Sneak Peek at New State-Of-The-Art Hudson Valley Supermarket After a long delay, a state-of-the-art supermarket is finally ready to open. Take a look inside before you go yourself.

In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."

On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date wasn't announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."

The name has since changed on Facebook to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview." Four months passed and the supermarket still has not opened with no opening date announced, until now.

In late Sept., to the delight of many, officials confirmed ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview will open on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.

The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say. The ShopRite will feature an array of private-label, national brand and organic offerings, and 14 self-checkout lanes. It will also offer ShopRite from Home®, where customers order online and can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered.