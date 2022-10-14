‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night

Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?

Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?

Haunted Road In Central New York Is So Scary It's Closed At Night

Whisky Hollow Road in Baldwinsville, New York looks like your ordinary road when viewing it on Googe Maps. So I was shocked to learn about this road's past.

Baldwinsville, New York is a small village just north of Syracuse, New York. Whisky Hollow Road connects County Route 272 with County Route 241, according to Google Maps.

Whisky Hollow Road is a five-mile-long road that cuts through the woods connecting the two roads. Not a single home or business is located on the allegedly haunted road.

Why Is Road Near Syracuse, New York Haunted?

A sign that Whisky Hollow Road may be haunted may be the fact that the road where it connects with County Route 272 is called W Dead Creek Road, according to Google Maps.

Legend has it the KKK and an evil group of Satan worshippers would often meet at night on the road, particularly a long unpaved part of the road, that's found in the middle of the road, Weird U.S. reports.

"Many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place here in the remote recesses of the woods. Others have seen not the KKK or Satan worshipers themselves, but perhaps more terrifyingly, have run into the ghosts of the victims these clandestine cults have killed along Whiskey Hollow," Weird U.S. states about New York's most haunted road.

Many of the people killed were reportedly children. People report seeing the ghosts of the deceased while on the road.

"The spirits of these unfortunate kids still make their presence known. Many have seen a bloody children’s blanket hanging in the trees over the roadway. Those who see this also usually encounter the ghosts of small kids wandering along the road. Sometimes they seem confused. On other occasions they have asked passersby for help, then have disappeared," Weird U.S. adds.

Whisky Hollow Road Closed At Night

Whisky Hollow Road is closed a night to all traffic.

"Supposedly, a series of murders occurred in the woods near the road, and it was severely haunted because of this," one person told Weird U.S.

Another local legend states a man and his wife are two of the ghosts who roam the road, according to Haunted Places.

"The man was wrongly convicted of murder and was imprisoned in a shack along the road to await his corporal punishment. The man died there before his punishment was carried out, and his grief-stricken wife hanged herself on a nearby tree," HauntedPlaces.Org states about the road.

Ghost Hunters Travel To New York Road

Ghost hunters reportedly travel to the road each year to try and community with ghosts.

Over 2,000 people like the Whiskey Hollow Road Facebook group. Though the page hasn't been active since March 2015.

"In Whiskey Hollow No One Can Hear You Scream," the Whiskey Hollow Road Facebook group states on its page.

