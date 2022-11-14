Just as the Hudson Valley is starting to wonder when snow may be falling from the sky, another celestial worry has landed in Yorktown, NY: aliens. A recent Facebook post set the internet on fire when photos showed some very strange glowing lights on the horizon.

Strange Lights Over the Hudson Valley, NY

"Does anyone know where this purple blue light is coming from by the Taconic Yorktown exit?", read a recent post by an East Fishkill resident. The photos (below) showed more than just a beam of light; the entire horizon seemed to be glowing an eerie mix of blue and purple. So what was causing the phenomenon?

Have Aliens Come to Yorktown, NY?

There were no shortage of jokes in the comment section. "UFO landing obviously", said one man. "Maybe it's the Aurora Borealis? Lol. Around here you never know!", offered another. The real answer, while not from another outer space, is just as magical.

The Harry Potter Experience in the Hudson Valley

Finally, the answer came: "It’s a Harry Potter experience exhibit!!", said a Hudson Valley woman. "I only know because I’ve been wanting to take my kids... otherwise aliens would come to mind!" she continued. So what exactly is Harry Potter doing in Yorktown, NY?

Westchester County has recently welcomed "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" to Franklin D. Roosevelt Park. Dubbed an "interactive experience", families can explore the forest and see some of their favorite magical moments from the beloved books. You can buy tickets here, but first check out a sneak peek of the event below (and keep scrolling to see a New Paltz house for sale that looks like it was pulled straight from the movies).

