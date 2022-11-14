Are you ready to boost your income? The holiday season is approaching.

Sometimes we pick up a side job or a second income to meet new people, stay busy or simply to have more money. With the holiday season approaching, there's a way we can bring in more money to help pay for gifts not only for ourselves but for others.

Get ready to earn some extra cash this holiday season. Be sure to apply at these Hudson Valley job openings.

Kings Valley Diner

617 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401



This well-known, local diner is hiring. They announced on social media that they are looking for servers and front of house help. Apply in person and ask for Ted or Sean upon arrival.

The Social Type

238 Warren St Suite 2, Hudson, NY 12534

This colorful, bicoastal shop is hiring. With one location in Los Angeles, CA and a new one in Hudson, NY, they are looking to add a retail associate to their team. Those interested can apply via the link in their bio.

The Silk Factory

299 Washington St, Newburgh, NY 12550

Newburgh's newest event venue is hiring. They host private events and also public events. They are looking for a barista/server on site. Be sure to apply at silkfactorycafe@gmail.com

Hudson Taco

27 Water St, Newburgh, NY 12550

One of the most popular hot spots in Orange County, NY is hiring. Hudson Taco made the announcement on social media that they are adding to their team. They are looking for "Enthusiastic Hosts and Experienced Servers". Send your email to info@hudsontaco.com to apply.

City Winery Hudson Valley

23 Factory St, Montgomery, NY 12549

One of the most talked about, go-to wineries is hiring. City Winery Hudson Valley is searching for "all foodies and music lovers''. They hosted their National Hiring Day Celebration in October 2022. They were on the hunt for "servers, bartenders, service assistants, porters, box office staff, dishwashers, line cooks, hosts, event staff and more." To see what positions they are still looking for, learn more at the link in their bio.

Do you have a second job? Will you be applying at any of these? Share your experience with us below.

