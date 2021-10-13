Halloween Fun Coming to 2 Hudson Valley Zoos

Halloween is always a fun time of the year for kids, and for many adults too. But trick or treating has been a little iffy with the pandemic, and some folks aren’t quite ready to send their kids out yet. Whether you’re comfortable with trick or treating or not, there are a couple of really fun and safe weekends coming up at our local zoos that both kids and parents can enjoy.

Forsyth Nature Center on Lucas Avenue Ext. in Kingston will hold Boo at the Zoo Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 29 starting at 6:30PM. They'll be showing Hotel Transylvania, a family friendly animated movie for all ages. Come in costume and get some Halloween treats for the kids. This is a great way to kick off Halloween weekend with fun for the whole family. For more information, visit the Forsyth Nature Center website.

On the east side of the Hudson River, you can head to Trevor Zoo at 282 Millbrook School Road in Millbrook for a whole weekend of family activities. It’s the 3rd Annual Howl & Holler Weekend, Oct. 30th and 31st. You’ll get free treat bags with orangutan friendly Halloween candy. Also free activity booklets for kids, special family activities and food trucks. Halloween costumes are encouraged and reservations are required. Find out more at the Trevor Zoo website.

Halloween is a great holiday, and there are many ways to celebrate even if you’re not ready to send your kids out trick or treating. The zoo is always fun and we’re lucky to have a few of them here in the Hudson Valley. Whatever you end up doing, have a safe and fun Halloween!

Stars That Have Lived in Millbrook

Your First Look at LEGOLAND New York's Brick Or Treat Weekends LEGOLAND New York has launched their most popular event yet, which is not sold out for most of October. The Rainier Family was lucky enough to snag tickets for opening weekend and posted some fun-looking video footage on their YouTube channel. Here's what you can expect if you're able to attend .