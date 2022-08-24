Happy to Get Dirty? Dutchess Land Conservancy Needs Volunteers

Have you walked, trekked or hiked through a trail in Dutchess County? Have you ever wondered how or who maintains the trails? Is it magic little elves that do their handiwork in the middle of the night? Well, it is magic elves'. Ones with two feet.

The group behind so many of these projects is Dutchess Land Conservancy, based out of Millbrook, NY. All year long they are looking for magic elves, aka volunteers. Think you can get your hands dirty or have some time to volunteer?

What does the Dutchess Land Conservancy need help with? How can I volunteer?

The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) needs volunteers for many different areas to run their programs. Yes, trail maintenance and development is a huge part of their programs, but they are also in need of people to help in the office or administratively. Of course, if you don't have time to spare, but maybe a few dollars, they would be happy to also accept a donation of monies on your behalf.

How to volunteer for Dutchess Land Conservancy?

To volunteer, you can contact the DLC directly, via their website or their Facebook page. The DLC will always post their current volunteer events and needs on their FB page. So, volunteer with your brawn, your time or your monies. For more information, click here.

