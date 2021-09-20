Hallmark Christmas Movie Takes Over Orange County

If you see parts of the Hudson Valley decked out in holiday decorations and snow, don't worry you haven't missed the holiday season. However, the holiday spirit has fallen upon one Hudson Valley county a little earlier this year.

By now we should be used to all these movies and television shows filming in the Hudson Valley. So it should come as no surprise that Orange County was picked for an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie.

According to Orange County Tourism and Film on Facebook, a Hallmark film called Duet will be filming in the area this week. And they're looking for background actors.

Apparently, they need to fill some spots for a tree lighting scene. If you're interested and are ready to channel your inner Christmas spirit a few months early, visit HBG Casting for more information and how to become an extra.

Recently, a diner in Maybrook was used in another Hallmark project. Last week it was reported that the Main Line Diner in Maybrook was used as a backdrop for a scene in the Hallmark film Redemption in Cherry Springs, which is part of the Hallmarks Movies and Mysteries series.

The Hudson Valley, which has been unofficially dubbed Hollywood on The Hudson, has been a hot spot for television and film.

Recently it was announced that Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor was being transformed into a movie studio. Additionally, in Dutchess County, the newest tv and film production studio officially opened in iPark in Fishkill.

Have you seen any celebrities roaming around the Hudson Valley?

