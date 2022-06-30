Goshen Fireworks Will Look Like LEGO Bricks: How Will They Do It?

If you think all fireworks celebrations are pretty much the same, you should prepare yourself for what's going to be happening in Goshen on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks have come a long way since I was a kid. I remember going down to the town park, waiting until it got dark, and watching the explosions overhead. As each rocket went off we'd be showered with pieces of ash as we waited for what seemed like forever for the next one to go off. The fireworks didn't have any shapes or patterns and didn't sync up with any music. It was literally some guy lighting them with a match and running away.

Flash forward to the 2020s when fireworks have gone digital. Elaborate displays that were once reserved for Washington DC and the East River can now be run by the simplest computer. Firing off to a soundtrack, these fireworks can even make shapes in the skies like stars and smiley faces.

While we're bound to see some spectacular fireworks displays throughout the Hudson Valley (a map of every fireworks show is here), there's one display that will be much different than all of the others.

LEGOLAND New York has announced its first annual Red, White & BOOM celebration. Ticketholders who visit the park on Monday will be treated to added attractions in honor of the fourth of July. Park hours will be extended on Monday, staying open until 10pm. Special events are scheduled throughout the day including pop-up dance parties, lawn games a special American flag hunt through Miniland, LImited-edition Red, White and BOOM ice cream and the ability to help build a massive mosaic made up of 66,000 bricks.

The evening festivities kick off just after 6pm when the Black Dirt Bandits take the stage at Pirate's Field. They'll keep the party going until 9:15pm, when LEGOLAND sets off its very first fireworks show.

According to the park, LEGOLAND is "the only place that transforms fireworks into LEGO bricks before your eyes." That's right, you'll actually get to see exploding LEGO bricks. But just how do they do it?

Apparently, we weren't the only ones who were curious about these brick-shaped explosions. The theme park's Facebook page was flooded with questions about the fireworks show from parkgoers looking forward to the celebration. LEGOLAND explained that the brick-shaped fireworks will be made possible by special 3-D glasses that will be handed out to all ticketholders. The glasses will transform the explosions into lego bricks that will jump and fall right in front of your eyes.

The good news is that all of these added Fourth of July festivities are included with the price of admission. If you're thinking of going, you'll need to reserve your tickets now. Everyone, including season pass holders, need to reserve their spots in the park for the Fourth of July ahead of time on LEGOLAND New York's website.