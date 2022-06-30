Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days.

If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open. It usually goes something like this, your pet eats or gets into something, or breaks something and you need pet care quick. So you rush around trying to find a place close by to get help as quickly as possible.

If you are a pet owner in the Poughkeepsie area and something like that happens to you, be aware that the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Hudson Valley is temporarily closed. According to Millbrook's Country Comfort Animal Hospital's Facebook page, the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Hudson Valley located in Poughkeepsie has been temporarily closed.

Why Did They Have to Close?

The clinic is located at 84 Patrick Lane #8 in Poughekkepsie and according to the Facebook post, "The Animal Emergency Clinic of the Hudson Valley located in Poughkeepsie has been temporarily closed due to staffing issues." Just about every business has been affected by staffing issues recently and the Poughkeepsie clinic now joins businesses like restaurants, and retail stores to have to change operations because they can find people to work.

The good news is that the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Hudson Valley has a second location in Kingston, New York. That location is located at 1112 Morton Blvd in Kingston and is open nightly from 6:00 pm - 8:00 am and on weekends from 6:00 pm (Friday) - 8:00 am (Monday). They are also open 24 hours on all major holidays according to their website.

Will the Poughkeepsie Office Reopen?

The clinic stated that they will reevaluate the staffing situation in 90 days and at that time they will determine if reopening is possible or not. Once the decide we will update this article.

