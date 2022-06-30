Transferring from DCC to SUNY New Paltz Now Easier Than Ever

Good news for students at Dutchess Community College (DCC) who were eying a four-year degree from SUNY New Paltz. A recent agreement signed by presidents of both schools has "streamlined" the process for associate degree holders from DCC to get their bachelor's degree by transferring to SUNY New Paltz.

New Agreement Between SUNY New Paltz and DCC

There has already been a longstanding tradition at SUNY New Paltz of accepting local transfers, but the agreement signed this week gives extra benefits to incoming students from DCC (more on that in a sec). Before his retirement next month, outgoing SUNY New Paltz president Donald P. Christian shared:

Transfer students are a sizable and important part of the New Paltz campus community... and as our largest source for transfers annually, Dutchess Community College is a critical partner in serving these students

Added Benefits for DCC Students

The good news for transfer students is that there are already many great benefits when selecting SUNY New Paltz, such as guaranteed admission for New York students with a two-year degree from a New York state community college and guaranteed credit transfer. The new benefits expand to include a zero-cost admissions application, as well as the benefit of working directly with enrolment staff from SUNY New Paltz to "ensure a smooth transfer process."

The agreement is a fitting high note on which to end for outgoing president Donald P. Christian before his July retirement, ushering in the beginning of the new era of leadership under incoming president Dr. Darrell P. Wheeler. After the agreement, it looks like Dr. Wheeler can expect some more incoming DCC students.

