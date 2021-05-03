GoFundMe Started for Burial of Late H.V. Radio Personality

Just a few weeks ago, we reported the tragic death of one of our WPDH colleagues. Dan Logan, who worked as an entertainment psychic on several WPDH morning shows, lost his life in a fire just weeks before his 86th birthday. At the time of the report, the Ulster County Sheriff’s office was still unable to reach any of Dan's family members. It made me sad to think he had no family or close friends. We published the article hoping that someone who knew Dan Logan or his family would see it and respond.

A week or so after we ran the article about Dan, I was contacted by one of his long-time friends who had actually been in touch and even made plans with him fairly recently, but hadn’t heard from him and was wondering why. She saw the article and emailed me, and I explained to her what I knew. She took it from there and was able to find Dan’s brother. It warmed my heart to hear that Dan did not die alone and without family, however there is another problem. There are no funds available to cover the costs.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with Dan’s cremation and to get him home to his family where he belongs. If you’re in a position to help out, great. If not, please share this article so others can help. Again, our sincere condolences to Dan's family and friends, and to his fans that listened to him for years on WPDH.

