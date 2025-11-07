“God” From New York Compares Hudson River To “Beautiful” Ocean

A "god" from the Hudson Valley hilariously compared the Hudson River to the crystal-clear waters of Fiji.

A Hudson Valley resident is on the current season of Survivor, season 49.

As I've stated in some past articles, I'm a die-hard Survivor fan. I've seen every episode since I started watching the show premiered (gulp) 25 years ago.

Hudson Valley Resident On Survivor

In the first episode of Season 49, one castaway stood out. Rizzo Velovic.

Survivor On CBS/YouTube Survivor On CBS/YouTube loading...

Normally, I'd dislike someone who goes by the nickname "RizGod," but there was something about his goofy, confident charm that won me over.

From Yonkers, New York

Soon, during that first episode, I learned a reason why I was drawn to him. He's from the Hudson Valley!

He name-dropped his hometown of Yonkers, New York, in the episode.

I'm not the only person who's rooting for the "RizGod!" He's won over many fans. Rizzo embraces his flamboyant "RizGod" persona while also showing self-awareness and a self-deprecating sense of humor.

Survivor On CBS/YouTube Survivor On CBS/YouTube loading...

He's gained significant attention for his grit, charm, and willingness to play a creative, non-traditional game.

At 25, the tech salesman from New York is the youngest player this season. He's also made Survivor history by being the first contestant of Albanian descent on the show that still gets incredible ratings.

Compares the Hudson River To the South Pacific Ocean

Survivor On CBS/YouTube Survivor On CBS/YouTube loading...

In a later episode, without giving spoilers (I'm anti-spoilers and waited weeks to share this story for that reason), Rizzo was on what I'll call a scavenge hunt in the Fijian waters. During that hunt, Rizzo hilariously compared the Hudson River to the South Pacific Ocean.

"The Fijian waters are nothing like the Hudson River. The Hudson River there are dead bodies in there. The water's green. This is crystal clear," he said. "It's beautiful!"

Any Hudson Valley resident should get a kick out of this, because we know there's no way the Hudson River looks as beautiful as the South Pacific Ocean.

Putnam County, New York, Woman Featured On CBS

Season 47 of Survivor featured anothre Hudson Valley resident.

