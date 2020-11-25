Get Paid $80 an Hour to Wait in Line

Where do I sign up!!!

If your anything like most of Americans, you are always looking for a way to make some extra cash, especially around this time of year. Not to mention the state of everything going on with COVID-19 and how awful its impact has been on the job landscape.

With every bad situation there has to be a silver lining right? The silver lining here is that some people don't have the patience or the time to simply wait in line to get tested for the coronavirus and are willing to pay others to wait for them.

According to the Daily Mail, some richer than us people in New York City are actually paying others to stand and wait in line for them to get tested for COVID-19, with some paying up to $80 an hour. The lines can sometimes be hours long and with that, others have posted ads on the marketplace app/website TaskRabbit to offer to stand and wait in line for anyone willing to pay.

One woman told the Daily Mail that she was able to charge $80 an hour, she said, "A cute guy hired me to wait in line in Greenpoint and when I first got there, I know this sounds silly, I was kind of bummed because the line looked short I was like, I came all the way out to Greenpoint and I'm just gonna be out here for an hour or something. But then it took three hours." If my math is correct that equals $240 to just stand and wait, where do I sign up...LOL!

The TaskRabbit app is something that many people used before the pandemic to get others to wait in line for them to buy all kinds of things from new iPhones to Broadway tickets and now COVID tests.

So if your looking for a "side hustle" for some extra holiday cash and have the patience to wait in line for someone else, this could be the opportunity you've been looking for. Get more information here.