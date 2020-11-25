Taylor Swift Films New Documentary in Hudson Valley

Back in July of 2020 it felt like things went back to normal for a brief moment in time as Taylor Swift secretly released her latest album folklore.

Jason Merritt/TERM

Needless to say, Swift and folklore took the world by storm and gave fans the opportunity to forget the everyday stresses of living during a pandemic.

Taylor Swift is masterful when it comes to making industry moves at just the right time. With the holidays on the way, and with COVID-19 still present, Swift announced the release of her new movie "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" exclusively on Disney +

The announcement was made on her social media platforms Tuesday morning, November 24th, 2020.

"folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will be released at midnight on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, according to Swifts social media statement. If you're a super-fan like myself, then you probably noticed something familiar in the trailer released as well.

Take a look at the video:

You read that right. It was all filmed right here in the Hudson Valley.

RollingStone reports that Taylor, along with "key collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff" and an appearance by Bon Iver sit down to discuss the album and the process it was made.

folklore was famously made during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Swift to send recordings back and forth between producers and collaborators. The meeting and recording of this folklore film, which took place in September of 2020, is the first time all of the writers have come together since its creation according to RollingStone.

Not only will we get a behind the scenes look at some of our favorite songs off folklore, but we'll also get to hear some exclusive performances.

A search for Long Pond Studio doesn't come up with an exact location in the Hudson Valley, but rumor has it its located near Hudson.

Taylor Swift has been to the Hudson Valley before, performances at Bethel Woods opening for Rascal Flatts and opening for Phil Vassar at the former Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie in the early 2000's.

Will you be watching?