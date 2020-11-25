A health official believes it's "possible that a significant number of people have been exposed."

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed two Sullivan County Walmart employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others while working. Officials are advising anyone who was at Walmart on 41 Anawana Lake Road in Monticello during the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· November 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· November 18 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

· November 19 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

· November 20 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

“It is possible that a significant number of people have been exposed, due to the busyness of that store,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Contact investigations are ongoing; anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine. For an updated list of testing locations, visit www.sullivanny.us.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: