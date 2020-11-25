Veteran Organization Starts Petition to Receive Funds

Here at Townsquare Media, we do what we can to help Veterans around the Hudson Valley.

In the last few months, several of our stations have teamed up with a different Veteran run organization to help any way we could to get the word out for their events. For instance, this summer we followed along as The Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration kayaked from the Capital Region, through the Hudson Valley and down to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

This group of veterans came together to raise awareness for veteran suicide and in the process worked with veterans on making kayaks to use on their trip.

Erica Prindle, the Program Coordinator for The Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration, recently reached out to us in hopes that we could help spread the word regarding an issue New York State veteran organizations are facing.

According to Prindle, veteran organizations like The Hudson Valley Center For Veteran Reintegration and Vet2Vet haven't received grant money that they had been awarded.

In a petition on Change.org addressed to New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo Kevin Keaveny wrote:

Our Veterans, families and service members need your help. The Joseph P. Dwyer Project was put in place to support our veteran community by providing them with resources they need. This is a critical peer resource that has been proven to work. This program provides Veterans, family, and service members with activities that bring them together, it also saves lives, assists in crisis, and gives them a light to turn to in their darkest hours. This Grant is UTILIZED THOUGHOUT NEW YORK STATE by Many Organizations. Thousands of Veterans will lose access to this program if the funds are not released!

As of Tuesday morning, November 24th, 2020, 477 people out of the needed 500 people have signed the petition.

To learn more about the Veteran Peer Support, Joseph P Dywer project petition visit the official Change.org page or check out Hudson Valley Center For Veteran Reintegration website and Facebook page.