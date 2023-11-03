An out-of-state man accused of trying to kill a man in one Hudson Valley county over the summer was just found in another local county.

A Georgia man is arrested for attempted murder in the Hudson Valley.

This week, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a man from the state of Georgia was accused of trying to kill someone in Dutchess County over the summer.

Attempted Murder In Dutchess County, New York

On July 31, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Maisie Court following reports of many shots fired at a vehicle.

Officers found the intended victim outside of his home on Maisie Court.

Police also found another driver, an Uber driver, in the area who confirmed his vehicle had damage and several bullets struck his car.

Poughkeepsie, New York Attempted Murder Suspect Found In Newburgh, New York

This week, police found the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Nieger T. Foley of Suwannee, Georgia in the City of Newburgh.

Police believe Foley followed his unnamed victim and was intending to kill in Dutchess County.

It's not clear why Foley was in Newburgh. He was found by the City of Newburgh police officers and transported to the Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Foley was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a felony. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $400,000 partially secured bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

