Gas in New York Reach Highest Price in 7 Years, Expected To Climb
Gas prices across New York State have reached its highest point in seven years and officials expect residents to experience "more pain at the pump."
The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents during the last week to $3.27, Triple-A reports.
"This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower," Triple A states.
In New York State the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.360, up about nine cents from one week ago and over one dollar from a year ago. One year ago the price was $2.253.
“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross. “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”
Below are the averages from New York State, according to Triple-A:
Albany-Schenectady-Troy
Current Average: $3.338
1 Week Ago: $3.238
1 Month Ago: $3.238
1 Year Ago: $2.264
Batavia
Current Average: $3.328
1 Week Ago: $3.255
1 Month Ago: $3.253
1 Year Ago: $2.202
Binghamton
Current Average: $3.35
1 Week Ago: $3.240
1 Month Ago: $3.266
1 Year Ago: $2.170
Buffalo-Niagara Falls
Current Average: $3.308
1 Week Ago: $3.228
1 Month Ago: $3.227
1 Year Ago: $2.218
Dutchess-Putnam County
Current Average: $3.352
1 Week Ago: $3.275
1 Month Ago: $3.241
1 Year Ago: $2.315
Elmira
Current Average: $3.316
1 Week Ago: $3.188
1 Month Ago: $3.218
1 Year Ago: $2.182
Glens Falls
Current Average: $3.387
1 Week Ago: $3.305
1 Month Ago: $3.301
1 Year Ago: $2.338
Ithaca
Current Average: $3.362
1 Week Ago: $3.282
1 Month Ago: $3.269
1 Year Ago: $2.186
Kingston
Current Average: $3.285
1 Week Ago: $3.177
1 Month Ago: $3.228
1 Year Ago: $2.160
Nassau-Suffolk
Current Average: $3.326
1 Week Ago: $3.264
1 Month Ago: $3.280
1 Year Ago: $2.180
New York City
Current Average: $3.413
1 Week Ago: $3.347
1 Month Ago: $3.348
1 Year Ago: $2.284
Rochester
Current Average: $3.358
1 Week Ago: $3.277
1 Month Ago: $3.274
1 Year Ago: $2.238
Syracuse
Current Average: $3.339
1 Week Ago: $3.242
1 Month Ago: $3.241
1 Year Ago: $2.188
Utica-Rome
Current Average: $3.375
1 Week Ago: $3.307
1 Month Ago: $3.295
1 Year Ago: $2.310
Watertown-Fort Drum
Current Average: $3.352
1 Week Ago: $3.270
1 Month Ago: $3.255
1 Year Ago: $2.296
White Plains
Current Average: $3.428
1 Week Ago: $3.344
1 Month Ago: $3.315
1 Year Ago: $2.371