‘Game Changing’ Drive-Up Service Coming to Hudson Valley Targets

If you love using Target's drive-up service, you're going to go crazy over a new time saver coming to Hudson Valley stores in 2023.

During the pandemic, Target's convenient order-ahead service exploded. Allowing customers to buy items from home and have an employee place them into a trunk or back seat was a game-changing idea. What started as a safety precaution quickly turned into a convenience that many shoppers decided they couldn't live without.

Like many families, we quickly adopted the Target pick-up service and haven't looked back. Being able to add things to our cart without walking around the store is an incredible time saver. And since we both use the same account, my wife or I can just swing by and pick up the order whenever we have a few minutes depending on who's closer to the store.

Because the drive-up service is so convenient, it has made those times when we have to go inside the store and wait in line even more unbearable. However, there are some instances when it simply can't be avoided. One of those frustrating situations is when an item needs to be returned.

Last year Target began testing drive-up returns. Customers in some markets were given the option to return unwanted items by simply pulling into a drive-up spot and handing it to an employee. The response was so positive, that Target just announced that it will be rolled out to every store.

Target allows its guests to return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. The free service also allows customers to get a refund on Target-owned brands up to a year after they were purchased. Until now, guests who wanted to return an item had to either send them back through the mail or get in line at the customer service counter. With the new drive-up service, that process will be streamlined into one quick and easy transaction that can be made from your car.

Customers on social media are applauding the service calling it "game changing" and "long overdue." Parents of young children, caregivers and those with health issues say that the drive-up return service is something they will certainly be taking advantage of as soon as it's rolled out locally.

It's unclear exactly when drive-up returns will begin at Hudson Valley stores, but it will most likely occur over the next few months, as all stores will be offering the service by the summer.