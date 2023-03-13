Police in New York want you to Drive with a ‘Yellow Dot’ But Why?

Why are so many New Yorkers placing this "Yellow dot" sticker on their car? The answer may not only surprise you, but it may also actually save a life.

So, what's up with the Yellow Dot that you are starting to see on cars in New York?

"Yellow Dot" is a free program set up by the New York State Sheriff's Office that is used to assist first responders. By placing it on your car, you'll be helping first responders provide life-saving medical attention during that first “golden hour” after a crash or other emergency.

What is the "golden hour' and why is it vital to first responders and victims?

In emergency medicine, the “Golden Hour” refers to the immediate one-hour time period following a traumatic car crash injury, during which, the chances of preventing death by way of prompt medical treatment are the highest.

By placing the Yellow Dot in the driver’s-side rear window of your vehicle, first responders will know immediately that vital medical information is stored in the glove compartment.

What comes in my Yellow Dot kit when I request to get one?

A Yellow Dot Kit contains 2 cards and 2 yellow dot stickers, and the Sheriff's office recommends you place one in your car, and one inside your home.

Once you get your Kit, here's what you should do:

Complete both sides of the personal information card as fully as possible, in pencil.

Attach a recent photo of yourself and place it in a visible location in your car’s glove compartment.

Complete one card for each person who regularly occupies the vehicle.

Complete one card for each person who regularly occupies the vehicle.

Place the Yellow Dot decal on the rear driver’s side window to alert first responders to look in the glove compartment for your medical information. Update the card annually yourself or bring it to your annual medical check-up. If you sell your car, remove the Yellow Dot sticker.

Shoutout to the Sheriffs' Association, they've distributed over 2 million Yellow Dots in New York State.

For more information or to obtain a Yellow Dot Kit, click here.

