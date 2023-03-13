HGTV Names This New York Town As One Of The Most Charming

Let's be honest- we take advantage of all the beautiful towns and cities in Upstate New York. HGTV just named this Central New York town as one of the most charming in America.

According to HGTV, New York's most charming small town is smack dab right here in Central New York. The winner according to HGTV is- Skaneateles. Here's what they had to say about Skaneateles:

Celebrities and former presidents discovered charming Skaneateles, New York, years ago. Like other visitors, they’ve come for live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, the farm-to-table restaurants, tour boat cruises and racetrack, and to admire the beautiful waterfalls and restored buildings dating back to 1796. This four-season destination hosts festivals, art shows and other events throughout the year."

Honestly, they picked the right town. Skaneateles is beautiful and fun. Do you agree with their choice for New York State? Text us on our app and let us know.

Quick History Of Skaneateles

The town of Skaneateles was formed in 1830 from the town of Marcellus. Irish immigrants and other workers came to settle here to work in the new industries and sent letters back home telling relatives and friends to join them.

Many Irish workers had come in 1824 to work on the Erie Canal, and their presence combined with the famine in Ireland in 1840 were powerful incentives for others to come take advantage of opportunities here."

Due to the fact the Erie Canal and railroads were not close to Skaneateles, the village was able to keep its small-town feel. Its beauty helped, and continues to help, make it a popular vacation destination. Wealthy people from New York City and gradually from Syracuse all vacationed here. They would arrive in the village on trolleys in the early 1900s and enjoyed traveling the lake in steamboats.

