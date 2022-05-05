Galleria Announces 224 Apartments to Be Built Across From Mall

Developers are building 224 permanent residences that will transform the Galleria into a live-work-play community.

In an effort to breathe new life into its indoor malls, the owners of The Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run has been slowly transforming their shopping centers into small neighborhoods.

Pyramid Management Group is stratigically incorporating residential housing into the company’s portfolio of enclosed shopping centers. Last year we told you that the group had unveiled a long-term plan to diversify its properties by offering "a place to shop, dine, play and live."

Pyramid Group Pyramid Group loading...

This week the Eliviat Group issued a press release announcing that they have acquired five acres of land directly across from the Galleria at Crystal Run. The real estate company has been working with Pyramid to get approval from the Town of Walkill for the sale. After receiving the blessing from the county, town and planning department, the two companies have announced that the complex will officially break ground In September.

Named "The Galleria Residences," the ambitious $45 million project will erect a four-story apartment complex at the corner of Smith Rd. and North Galleria Dr. It will feature underground parking, a rooftop lounge, dog park and an acre of recreational space with a patio and pool.

Google Google loading...

The residences will also incorporate a direct walkway and connection to the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run. Aimed at millennials and empty-nesters, each unit will include its own washer and dryer as well as other amenities. The plan calls for 122 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units

The 230,000-square-foot structure is set to open in June of 2024. When complete, the project will be similar to residences at other Pyramid malls including a new 282 unit development in Massachusetts and communities in Syracuse and the Crossgates Mall in Albany.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York